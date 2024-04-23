Jesna case: CBI ready to probe further

April 23, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday expressed its willingness to further probe the missing case of Pathanamthitta native Jesna Maria James.

The investigation team informed the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of its stance during the hearing into a plea submitted by Jesna’s father James Joseph, who sought an extension of the ongoing probe.

On the basis of a submission made by the central agency, the court directed the petitioner to submit new evidence, if any, in a sealed cover. The court will hear the case next on May 3 when it will likely consider such documents.

Mr. Joseph, who moved the court against a plea submitted by the CBI to end the ongoing investigation citing lack of any substantial evidence, blamed the investigation team for various lapses in the probe.

He blamed the agency for having failed to consider various pieces of evidence including Jesna’s blood-stained clothes, which he claimed, had been taken by the Crime Branch team that had previously investigated the case. Mr. Joseph added that the CBI had also failed to investigate the source of ₹60,000 that was found in her wallet.

However, the CBI had informed the court that it had investigated all possible angles, but was unable to trace the whereabouts of the missing person.

Jesna had gone missing on March 22, 2018, after she left her home in Mukkoottuthara in Ranni on March 22, 2018, to go to her aunt’s house at Punchvayal near Mundakkayam. While the Kerala Police had gone as far as Chennai and Bengaluru in search of the missing woman, such efforts have remained futile. The case had been subsequently handed over to the CBI which too has been unable in making any headway.

