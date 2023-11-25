Jellyfish fisheries a potential income source, but sustainable management crucial: CMFRI

November 25, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Jellyfish fisheries offer a potential source of income for fishermen, but sustainable management is crucial for its long-term viability, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), has said.

“Jellyfish play a pivotal role in marine ecosystems and hold increasing significance in recent days in the global seafood market, providing a potential source of additional income. Sustainability remains a core focus and a cautious and well-informed approach is required,” A. Gopalakrishnan, Director, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), has said.

He was speaking at a special session on ‘Jellyfish Fisheries and Trade: Status, Trends and Impacts on Livelihood’ at the seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium (JBS7) organised by the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and CMFRI.

An ecosystem-based management strategy is vital to understanding the interactions between jellyfish and their environment and for developing effective management strategies, Dr. Gopalakrishnan added.

Given the increased fishing effort in the coastal waters along with the adverse impact of climate change, exploring the prospects of jellyfish fishery could be a highly promising alternative, he said.

India registered a landing of 11,756 tonnes (wet weight) of jellyfish in 2021, showing the re-emerging trend of this fishery on the Indian coast, he said. However, there is a lack of consumer awareness regarding their consumption in the country. Addressing this gap requires promotional initiatives, Dr. Gopalakrishnan said.

Presenting the trend of jellyfish export, Bindu J., Head, Fish Processing Division, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), said India exported jellyfish products worth ₹13.12 crore during 2022-23. China was the destination for much of these exports. Jellyfish are consumed China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand as part of traditional cuisines. “China continues to be the world’s biggest producer and consumer of jellyfish, contributing over 60% of all landings worldwide,” she said.

A. Biju Kumar, Head, Department of of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, Kerala University; Krishan Karunarathne of Wayamba University, Sri Lanka; Miriam Paul Sreeram, Principal Scientist, CMFRI, and Saravanan Raju, Senior Scientist, CMFRI, also presented papers on the occasion.

