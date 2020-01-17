Jeevani for production of pesticide-free vegetables

There is a need to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of healthy and nutrient-rich vegetables, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

He was inaugurating Jeevani, an initiative of the Agriculture Department to encourage organic farming and to ensure the availability of pesticide-free vegetables in the district.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that with people’s participation, the initiative would become the biggest project in the State.

According to officials, ‘Jeevani - Nammude Krishi, Nammude Arogyam’ (Jeevani - Our Agriculture, Our Health) will see the cultivation of a wide variety of vegetables with an emphasis on traditional varieties. The project will promote the cultivation of vegetables such as spinach, curry leaves, drumsticks, okra and papaya, among others, in schools, houses and available spaces in public and private institutions.

Free seeds

A Statewide project started earlier this month, it will continue till Vishu 2021. Free seeds and saplings will be distributed through Krishi Bhavans.

Mr. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the Onattukara Agricultural Service Centre. He also distributed district-level agricultural awards at the function.

R. Rajesh, MLA, presided.