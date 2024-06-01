‘Jeevanandam’ is akin to picking employees’ pockets, says UDF

A State government decision to go ahead with a scheme designed to provide government employees with a fixed monthly sum after retirement has sparked a row with the Congress-led Opposition UDF alleging that it is tantamount to “picking the pockets” of the employees.

Forcing government employees to compulsorily invest a monthly amount in the scheme, christened Jeevanandam, is not acceptable, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Saturday. “Already, the government is collecting ₹500 a month from the employees for the Medisep scheme. Employees part of the participatory pension scheme are also contributing 10% as their share,” Mr. Satheesan said. “Majority of the employees struggle to make both ends meet with their monthly salaries. A compulsory investment scheme will only add to their burden,” he said.

The Congress-backed Secretariat Action Council also flayed the government move. The annuity scheme was announced in the State Budget 2024-25, but the immediate trigger for the protests is a May 20 government order on implementing ‘Jeevanandam’ through the State Insurance department and appointing an actuary to draft the plan for it.

In State Budget

In his 2024-25 Budget speech, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal had announced that the “government aims to implement a new scheme, ‘annuity’, which is designed to earn a fixed amount per month by government employees after retirement. The State Insurance department shall conduct a feasibility study in this matter.”

Mr. Balagopal’s office said on Saturday that the scheme will not be compulsory in nature. The employees can invest a sum of their choice, thereby ensuring a fixed monthly payment after retirement. As mentioned in the Budget, the government has now tasked the Insurance Department to carry out a feasibility study on the scheme. Only after the study is completed can a decision taken on its implementation.

At present, the Insurance department does not provide any benefits to employees after retirement. The department had proposed the scheme to guarantee a monthly income route for employees, the Minister’s office said in a statement.