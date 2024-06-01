GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Jeevanandam’ is akin to picking employees’ pockets, says UDF

State government defends scheme saying that it will ensure monthly payments to employees after retirement

Published - June 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A State government decision to go ahead with a scheme designed to provide government employees with a fixed monthly sum after retirement has sparked a row with the Congress-led Opposition UDF alleging that it is tantamount to “picking the pockets” of the employees.

Forcing government employees to compulsorily invest a monthly amount in the scheme, christened Jeevanandam, is not acceptable, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Saturday. “Already, the government is collecting ₹500 a month from the employees for the Medisep scheme. Employees part of the participatory pension scheme are also contributing 10% as their share,” Mr. Satheesan said. “Majority of the employees struggle to make both ends meet with their monthly salaries. A compulsory investment scheme will only add to their burden,” he said.

The Congress-backed Secretariat Action Council also flayed the government move. The annuity scheme was announced in the State Budget 2024-25, but the immediate trigger for the protests is a May 20 government order on implementing ‘Jeevanandam’ through the State Insurance department and appointing an actuary to draft the plan for it.

In State Budget

In his 2024-25 Budget speech, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal had announced that the “government aims to implement a new scheme, ‘annuity’, which is designed to earn a fixed amount per month by government employees after retirement. The State Insurance department shall conduct a feasibility study in this matter.”

Mr. Balagopal’s office said on Saturday that the scheme will not be compulsory in nature. The employees can invest a sum of their choice, thereby ensuring a fixed monthly payment after retirement. As mentioned in the Budget, the government has now tasked the Insurance Department to carry out a feasibility study on the scheme. Only after the study is completed can a decision taken on its implementation.

At present, the Insurance department does not provide any benefits to employees after retirement. The department had proposed the scheme to guarantee a monthly income route for employees, the Minister’s office said in a statement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.