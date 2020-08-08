Jeevanam scheme to be extended across Kerala

Project to aid crime victims, families

Jeevanam, a self-employment project for dependants of those killed in crime and those injured in such incidents, will be extended across the State. Jeevanam is being piloted in Pathanamthitta district.

Victims of crime or their families face innumerable difficulties. If the head of the family is killed or injured in crime, the family is left without the main breadwinner. It is to support such people that the Social Justice Department has planned the Jeevanam project, Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja said while inaugurating Jeevanam through videoconferencing here on Friday.

₹4.44 lakh sanctioned

The department has sanctioned ₹4.44 lakh this financial year to find self-employment for 50 people as part of the Jeevanam project.

Sponsorship has been found for 50 beneficiaries in the first phase to set up tailoring units and goat rearing. One dairy unit too will be set up by a beneficiary with support from the Dairy Development Department.