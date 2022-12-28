Jeevanam pharmacy inaugurated

December 28, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

The public health policy of the State is exemplary, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was inaugurating Kollam district panchayat’s Jeevanam pharmacy here on Wednesday. The pharmacy provides free medicines to to kidney patients, persons who under went kidney transplant and those undergoing dialysis.

“This will be the first time in the country that a district panchayat is providing free medicines to those suffering from renal diseases,” said the Minister.

In the first phase a total of 540 patients will receive free medicines costing around ₹25 lakh per month. The district panchayat has also set aside ₹25 lakh per month for free dialysis in the district hospital and taluk hospitals.

The Minister also distributed the financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to 55 transplant patients. District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, who presided over the function, said steps would be taken to manage dialysis sessions without queue in district and taluk hospitals.

“Jeevanam Kidney Welfare Foundation envisages comprehensive care of renal patients in the district. Apart from providing free dialysis, medicines and financial assistance, awareness programmes too will be started soon,” he said.