Jeet Adani proposes five-point agenda to boost regional aviation

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders in the aviation sector must carry out a five-point agenda to boost air connectivity that can enhance the overall economic and social development of deep-south India, said Jeet Adani, Adani Group Vice-President (Finance).

Addressing the Trivandrum Airline Connectivity Summit organised by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) to strengthen airline business in five districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday, Mr. Adani said: “We need to promote the region’s exotic destinations, Ayurveda and wellness, strengthen its knowledge economy, build health infrastructure and enhance pilgrimage circuits emerging from IT and Industrial parks.”

Secondly, the demand for connectivity has to be created and sustained. Thirdly, related surface-access and increased hotel accommodation for all target traveller groups have to be developed in the region. Then, an exciting entertainment infrastructure has to be developed. Curated and personalised itineraries that encourage a stay of four to seven days in the region, exploring the unseen and rare locations that are the pride of South India too have to be charted out, said Mr. Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that summits such as the Trivandrum Airline Connectivity are not limited to the involvement of a particular industrial group. “It is about the lives it can touch, the communities it can nourish, the future it can inspire. The long-term vision of Adani Airports is to be a globally admired leader in the integrated infrastructure, logistics and transportation businesses, contributing to nation-building through sustainable value creation,” he explained at the summit chaired by Shashi Tharoor, MP.

Noting that Thiruvananthapuram “truly has it all”, Mr. Adani said the region, with a large catchment area from Pathanamthitta to Tirunelveli, has places of tourist interest, fast-expanding business establishments and a passionate community focussed on developing air connectivity.