Jeep safaris at night banned in Marayur

March 07, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

In the wake of increasing wild animal attacks in Idukki district, the police have banned jeep safaris at night under the Marayur police station limits, near Munnar, from Thursday. A notice issued by the Marayur Station House Officer (SHO) said the safari would be banned from 8 p.m. Strict action would be taken against those violating the directive.

According to officials, at a high-level meeting held at Munnar on Wednesday it was decided to control night safari to avoid human-animal conflicts. The meeting also decided to impose a total ban on night safaris in the district’s forest fringes. However, the Idukki Collector would take further action, sources said.

Tourists unaware

According to Forest department sources, wild elephants are seen on most routes to the Munnar hill station. “The Munnar-Marayur route is a regular haunt of wild animals, including the elephant Padayappa. Most tourists are unaware of the presence of wild animals on the route,” said the source.

“Two or three wild elephants, including Padayappa, are on musth, making them all the more dangerous,” said the source.

