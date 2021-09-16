JEE (Main) Kerala topper Sreehari aspires to join IIT

C. Sreehari, Kerala topper in JEE (Main)

Thrissur

16 September 2021 14:43 IST

C. Sreehari, Kerala topper in JEE (Main), aspires to join an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for higher studies.

A student of Vivekodhayam Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, Sreehari, son of R. Chandran, Chief Manager at Dhanlaxmi Bank, Tiruppur, and P.R. Sudhadevi, scored 99.99 in JEE (Main).

Though Sreehari got admission at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, he aspires to join IIT for higher studies.

About preparation and examination during the pandemic time, he said: “Pandemic lockdown situation was stressful. It deprived us of face-to-face interaction with the teachers and stopped us from meeting friends. However, there was advantage too. A lot of time for commutation was saved and there was less distraction. I could study in my own pace.”

His mother Sudhadevi attributed the success to his hard work and rigorous training at the coaching centre in Thrissur.

“He spent time judiciously. He never leaves any stone unturned before attending an exam. His teachers at the school as well as the coaching centre were very supportive, and they were willing to clear doubts at any time.”

A diehard cricket fan, Sreehari was a member of the Under-14 district cricket team. He plays chess too. He got the second rank in the Maths Talent Search Examination conducted by the State Education Department while he was in Plus One

Sreehari, who scored 142nd rank in the entrance examination to Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is now preparing for JEE(Advanced) to be held on October 3.

“Achievement in the JEE (Main) is a great inspiration for preparing for JEE (Advanced),” he said.