Jeby Mether files RS nomination

Kerala Mahila Congress president Jeby Mether filing her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the UDF candiadate in Thiruvananthapuram Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jeby Mether, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, filed her nomination for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on March 31.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy, and other leaders accompanied her to the meet the Legislature Secretary, who is the returning officer for the elections.

Mr. Satheesan scotched reports of rumblings of dissent in the Congress over Ms. Mether’s candidature. Earlier, RSP leader A.A. Aziz had alleged Ms. Mether’s nomination was a ‘payment’ seat. Other Congress fellow travellers had also taken a dig at Ms. Mether’s candidature on social media.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the high command had picked Ms. Mether for the seat and the party stood behind her as one. He said he had proposed a different name, but it did not matter now that Congress national president Sonia Gandhi had taken a decision.