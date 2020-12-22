JD(S) State unit splits

The State unit of the Janata Dal (S), a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), has split into separate factions.

The dissenters have declared S. Chandrakumar as their working president. C.K. Nanu continued to be the president of the undivided JD(S).

They have asserted their claim over the symbol and name of the party. The new faction had demanded the ouster of JD(S) national leader and former Prime Minister Deva Gowda on the ground that he had gravitated towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).