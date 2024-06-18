GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) Kerala unit to form new party

The party’s leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram announces the formation of a new party. It will have a new name, flag, and electoral symbol. The proposed outfit will adhere to socialist ideals propounded by Ram Manohar Lohia and Jaya Prakash Narayan

Updated - June 18, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

For the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] in Kerala, its national leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s entry into the Narendra Modi Cabinet was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

On Monday, the JD(S) Kerala unit demonstrated a strong determination to remove the ‘political stigma’ of being in the BJP government at the Centre and the LDF regime in Kerala at the same time.

The party’s leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram announced the formation of a new party. It would have a new name, flag, and electoral symbol.

The proposed outfit would adhere to socialist ideals propounded by Ram Manohar Lohia and Jaya Prakash Narayan. Mathew T. Thomas, the leader of the JD(S), signalled that the new party would remain an independent political entity in the LDF fold.

He seemed to dismiss speculation that the estranged JD(S) Kerala unit would merge with other socialist parties, either the RJD or the Samajwadi party.

JD(S)‘s continuation in the LDF, including the government, had become a political albatross around the ruling front’s neck.

The party State unit’s unique predicament also provided potent political ammunition to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition, which is seeking to undermine the LDF’s secular image and further stymie its pro-minority pivot ahead of the local body elections in 2025.

