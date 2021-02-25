JD(S) faction to merge with LJD

Janata Dal (Secular) Kerala, a breakaway faction of the State unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has decided to merge with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

The northern region merger meeting will be held in Kozhikode on February 28, Kolora Sreedharan and V.K. Vasantha Kumar, leaders of the faction, told the media here on Thursday. They said that similar meeting had been held in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam recently.

They said Mr. Gowda had expelled the State unit of the party ahead of the local body polls in an undemocratic manner. This was against the wishes of the ordinary workers.

M.V. Shreyams Kumar, State president, LJD, would participate in the merger meeting, the leaders said.