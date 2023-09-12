HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

JD( S) Kerala unit meeting tomorrow

Plans to establish itself as an autonomous political entity

September 12, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Biju Govind
Biju Govind

With the national leadership of the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD-S] advancing a proposal for an electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala unit of the party is once again at a crossroads regarding its political future.

This scenario mirrors a precedent when the State unit distanced itself from JD(S) national leadership during its pact with the BJP in Karnataka in 2006, striving to assert its autonomy within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), of which it is a coalition partner.

“We cannot support the national leadership’s decision to ally with the BJP. Our party is an integral part of the LDF coalition. A meeting has been convened in Thiruvananthapuram this Thursday to determine our course of action,” K. Lohia, JD(S) State secretary, said.

However, the path ahead is fraught with complexities, as the State unit grapples with internal divisions. This contrasts with its past unity under the late M.P. Veerendrakumar’s leadership.

Sources said that at the centre of this dilemma was K. Krishnankutty, a senior leader currently holding a Cabinet position. Speculations were also rife about his potential alignment with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), which already had plans to merge with the  Rashtriya Janata Dal  (RJD) next month, they said.

Simultaneously, JD(S)‘s State president Mathew T. Thomas, an incumbent MLA, faces challenges in his aspiration for his induction into the Cabinet which was coinciding with Mr. Krishnankutty’s two-and-a-half-year tenure as a Minister.

The sources said if Mr. Krishnankutty joined the LJD, originally a splinter faction of JD(S),  now led by Mr. Veerendrakumar’s son M.V. Shreyams Kumar, he could retain his Cabinet position, given the LJD’s lone legislator.

Previously the LJD and the JD(S) had been holding talks  for the merger of the two parties for almost five years. However, the plans derailed when the national leadership of JD(S) supported the BJP‘s candidates, Droupadi Murmu for President and Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President elections. Subsequently, the LJD also indicated a delay in the unity plans until the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the decision of another influential leader, JD(S) national vice president A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar, who shares a strong rapport with Mr. Dev Gowda,  looms large as a determinant for the State unit’s future.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.