JCI Speech Craft training begins

March 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A three-day soft skill training programme titled Speech Craft organised by the Jaycees International (JCI) for youngsters from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad began here on Friday.

JCI India former national director C.P. Abdul Salam inaugurated the programme being held under the banner of MA Ply Foundation. JCI zonal vice president Hitesh Jain presided over the function. Zonal president Prajit Viswanathan, director C.P. Thelhath, JCI office bearers Prasant P. and Sumesh Nallur, national trainers Shibin Varghese, Aneesh P.K., and Ashraf Rangattur spoke.