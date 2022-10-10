Milma looking to step up exports to countries with sizeable expat Keralite population

A Milma plant in Thiruvananthpuram. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Milma products are likely to see a spurt in exports in the coming days.

More dairies under various regional unions of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) are eyeing foreign markets for their range of milk-based products.

At present, only the Kannur and Wayanad dairies in north Kerala are engaged in exports, Milma officials said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (TRCMPU), which covers the four southern districts of Kerala, is planning to develop its Pathanamthitta dairy as an export-oriented dairy, TRCMPU Administrative Committee Convenor N. Bhasurangan said. The proposal will see an array of current and planned milk-based products on the export list.

“'We have applied for the export licence. The exports will be focused on countries that have a sizeable expatriate Keralite population,”' Mr. Bhasurangan said

TRCMPU proposes to export a wide range of products, including milk with long shelf-life, which is manufactured using high temperature processing technology, Mr. Bhasurangan said. “Additionally, we are planning to introduce new products such as milk halwa,” he said.

Up north, the Malayora Dairy, based in Sreekandapuram, under the Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (MRCMPU), which covers six northern districts, also has been cleared for exports, Milma chairman K. S. Mani said.

TRCMPU had announced plans to export products from the Pathanamthitta dairy during its budget session in September. The Wayanad and Kannur dairies under MRCMPU have been exporting products such as ghee, milk and curd to Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.