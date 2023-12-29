ADVERTISEMENT

J.C. Bose Fellowship for Kana M. Sureshan

December 29, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The fellowship is instituted by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India, for eminent Indian scientists

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER)Thiruvananthapuram faculty member Kana M. Sureshan has been selected for the J.C. Bose Fellowship this year.

The fellowship is instituted by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India, for eminent Indian scientists. The awardees will get a research grant of ₹15 lakhs per annum in addition to a monthly fellowship of ₹25,000. 

Prof. Sureshan hails from Eramam, Kannur, and he is currently the dean at IISER Thiruvananthapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US