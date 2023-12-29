J.C. Bose Fellowship for Kana M. Sureshan

December 29, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER)Thiruvananthapuram faculty member Kana M. Sureshan has been selected for the J.C. Bose Fellowship this year.

The fellowship is instituted by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India, for eminent Indian scientists. The awardees will get a research grant of ₹15 lakhs per annum in addition to a monthly fellowship of ₹25,000.

Prof. Sureshan hails from Eramam, Kannur, and he is currently the dean at IISER Thiruvananthapuram.

