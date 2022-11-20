President’s Trophy Boat Race to put Kollam on global tourism map: Chinchurani

November 20, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

President’s Trophy Boat Race will put the district on international tourism map, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani here on November 20, 2022.

Inaugurating the welcome committee office, the Minister added that the amount allocated in the budget will be utilised for the expansion of President’s Trophy races. The Champions Boat League (CBL) final will held on November 26, coinciding with the President’s Trophy Boat Race. Each participating team will get ₹4 lakh in every league match. Besides, the winner will get an additional ₹5 lakh, followed by ₹3 lakh for the runner-up and ₹1 lakh for the second runner-up. The inauguration of the CBL was held in Alappuzha on September 4.

An array of events, including football, tug-of-war, mini-marathon and proclamation rally, will be held from November 22 in connection with the finals. The programmes will start with a football match at the Asramam maidan and teams of N.K. Premachandran, MP, Kollam Press Club, M. Naushad, MLA, M. Mukesh, MLA and the District Collector will participate. The finals will be held on November 23 at 4 p.m. The tug-of-war competition will be held from 5 p.m. on the same day and the teams of Mayor, District Collector, MLAs, MP and Kollam Press Club team will participate.

A mini marathon will be held from Karunagappally KSRTC stand to DTPC office on November 24 at 6.30 a.m. and all persons coming with fitness certificates can participate. At 4 p.m. on November 25, a proclamation rally will be held from KSRTC bus stand to DTPC headquarters via Chamakkada-Chinnakada-Asramam.