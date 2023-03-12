ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety drive to ensure safety of bottled drinking water

March 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing has launched a special drive to ensure the safety and purity of bottled drinking water across the State.

Over the past two days, as part of Operation Pure Water, 156 institutions were inspected and 38 samples of bottled water marketed by various companies were sent for testing. The officials also examined 44 vehicles transporting bottled water to check if the regulation that bottled water should not be exposed to sun was being followed.

This apart, they are examining juice shops to ensure that safe drinking water is being used for making juice as well as the ice added to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Water samples of various brands have been sent for detailed analysis to the food analytical labs at Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam. Legal measures will be initiated against brands that fail quality tests, an official release issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

The officials have warned against storing or transporting drinking water in plastic bottles in the sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US