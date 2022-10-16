JC 3: A. Pachan memorial meeting on October 23

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 16, 2022 20:32 IST

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the 18th memorial meeting of A. Pachan, freedom fighter, senior politician and dalit leader on October 23 at IMA Hall, Karungapally. This year’s A. Pachan Award will be handed over to human rights activist M. Geethanandan on the occasion. The award carries a purse of ₹15,000, a citation and plaque. A. Pachan Foundation president D.Chidambaran will preside over the function while DCC president P. Rajendraprasad will deliver the memorial address. C R Mahesh MLA, former MLA R Ramachandran, CPM State Committee Member Susan Kodi, UDF District Chairman K. C. Rajan and Kerala Dalit Federation (KDF) State President P. Ramabhadran will attend.

