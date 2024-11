German musicians Luise Volkmann, Paul Jarret, and Max Andrzejewski, part of the Volkmann/Jarret/Andrzejewski Trio, will treat the city residents to a jazz concert, to be organised by the Goethe-Zentrum in association with Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan New Delhi.

The trio will perform at the Allianz Haus, Jawahar Nagar, on Friday. Free passes to the concert for the first 100 public guests are available via advance registration.