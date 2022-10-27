Jazeera Airways to begin operations from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 27, 2022 21:31 IST

Kuwait’s budget airlines, Jazeera Airways, will begin service from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on October 30.

In the first phase, the service will be two days a week. The flight will depart Thiruvananthapuram on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2.50 a.m. and reach Kuwait at 5.55 a.m. (local time). The return flight will start from Kuwait at 6.25 p.m. (local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 a.m.

An aircraft with a capacity of 160 passengers will be used for the service. This will be Jazeera’s second service to Kerala.

Kuwait Airways operates three days a week in the same sector.

The Jazeera flights will offer low-cost travel, benefitting travellers mostly from south Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Booking for the flight service has started, said a release from the airport on Thursday.

