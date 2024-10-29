Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait service from Thiruvananthapuram

Jazeera Airways has started two weekly services in the Thiruvananthapuram- Kuwait sector. Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram service (J9411) will depart at 6.55 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and will arrive at 2.25 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The return flight (J9412) will start at 3.25 a.m. from Thiruvananthapuram and reach Kuwait at 6.10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. There will be 174 economy seats in the aircraft. The service will be from the International terminal (T2). Kuwait Airlines is also operating three weekly flights in the same sector with wide-body aircrafts, said a release from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Tuesday.