ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam actor Jayasurya denies accusations of sexual abuse in Facebook post from U.S.

Updated - September 01, 2024 10:04 am IST

Published - September 01, 2024 09:46 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram: 

Actor Jayasurya exuded confidence that he would prove his innocence in a court of law.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Malayalam actor Jayasurya. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Actor Jayasurya, who is facing charges of sexual exploitation and abuse, has termed the accusations against him as false.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook post, Mr Jayasurya said the false charges left him, his family, and his friends “shattered”. He said he and his family were in the U.S. and would return soon to seek legal recourse against the indictments.

Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

Mr Jayasurya said his legal team had taken over the case and his defence. The actor exuded confidence that he would prove his innocence in a court of law. “I have complete faith in our judicial system”, he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth, but l believe the truth will prevail”, Mr Jayasurya wrote. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Jayasurya had penned the note on his birthday. “Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned”, Mr Jayasurya said. 

Justice Hema Committee report: A timeline of events so far

Last week, the Cantonment police first booked Mr Jayasurya for allegedly attempting to sexually molest a co-actor during the shooting of a film in 2008. The police recorded the complainant’s sworn statement. They sought records relating to the filming from the General Administration Department (GAD) and its director, producer, and fellow actors. 

Close on the heels of the first case, the Karamana police booked Mr Jayasurya, accusing him of sexual abuse of an actor who worked with him on a film set in Thodupuzha in the Ernakulam district in 2013. The police have transferred both cases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US