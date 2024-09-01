Actor Jayasurya, who is facing charges of sexual exploitation and abuse, has termed the accusations against him as false.

In a Facebook post, Mr Jayasurya said the false charges left him, his family, and his friends “shattered”. He said he and his family were in the U.S. and would return soon to seek legal recourse against the indictments.

Mr Jayasurya said his legal team had taken over the case and his defence. The actor exuded confidence that he would prove his innocence in a court of law. “I have complete faith in our judicial system”, he said.

“False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth, but l believe the truth will prevail”, Mr Jayasurya wrote.

Mr Jayasurya had penned the note on his birthday. “Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned”, Mr Jayasurya said.

Last week, the Cantonment police first booked Mr Jayasurya for allegedly attempting to sexually molest a co-actor during the shooting of a film in 2008. The police recorded the complainant’s sworn statement. They sought records relating to the filming from the General Administration Department (GAD) and its director, producer, and fellow actors.

Close on the heels of the first case, the Karamana police booked Mr Jayasurya, accusing him of sexual abuse of an actor who worked with him on a film set in Thodupuzha in the Ernakulam district in 2013. The police have transferred both cases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

