GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Jayasurya denies accusations of sexual abuse in Facebook post from U.S.

The actor Jayasurya exuded confidence that he would prove his innocence in a court of law.

Updated - September 01, 2024 09:47 am IST

Published - September 01, 2024 09:46 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram: 

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Malayalam actor Jayasurya.

File photo of Malayalam actor Jayasurya. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Actor Jayasurya, who is facing charges of sexual exploitation and abuse, has termed the accusations against him as false.

In a Facebook post, Mr Jayasurya said the false charges left him, his family, and his friends “shattered”. He said he and his family were in the U.S. and would return soon to seek legal recourse against the indictments.

Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

Mr Jayasurya said his legal team had taken over the case and his defence. The actor exuded confidence that he would prove his innocence in a court of law. “I have complete faith in our judicial system”, he said. 

“False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth, but l believe the truth will prevail”, Mr Jayasurya wrote. 

Mr Jayasurya had penned the note on his birthday. “Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned”, Mr Jayasurya said. 

Justice Hema Committee report: A timeline of events so far

Last week, the Cantonment police first booked Mr Jayasurya for allegedly attempting to sexually molest a co-actor during the shooting of a film in 2008. The police recorded the complainant’s sworn statement. They sought records relating to the filming from the General Administration Department (GAD) and its director, producer, and fellow actors. 

Close on the heels of the first case, the Karamana police booked Mr Jayasurya, accusing him of sexual abuse of an actor who worked with him on a film set in Thodupuzha in the Ernakulam district in 2013. The police have transferred both cases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. 

Related Topics

Kerala / sexual assault & rape / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.