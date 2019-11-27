Jayarajan urges people to be vigilant

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has urged people to be vigilant against alleged attempts of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to create tensions.
In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr. Jayarajan said the police had seized arms and fake number plates and arrested one SDPI worker recently during a vehicle inspection at Kakkad. He said some men who were present along with the arrested had fled.
On November 15, pamphlets were distributed among believers at a mosque at Kathiroor, to create communal tension. The believers had handed them over to the police, he said. The CPI(M) leader appealed to all sections of people to remain vigilant and safeguard communal harmony in the face of efforts by extremist forces to create riots.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.