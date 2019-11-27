Kerala

Jayarajan urges people to be vigilant

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has urged people to be vigilant against alleged attempts of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to create tensions.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr. Jayarajan said the police had seized arms and fake number plates and arrested one SDPI worker recently during a vehicle inspection at Kakkad. He said some men who were present along with the arrested had fled.

On November 15, pamphlets were distributed among believers at a mosque at Kathiroor, to create communal tension. The believers had handed them over to the police, he said. The CPI(M) leader appealed to all sections of people to remain vigilant and safeguard communal harmony in the face of efforts by extremist forces to create riots.

Nov 27, 2019

