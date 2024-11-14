ADVERTISEMENT

Jayarajan showers praise on Sarin

Updated - November 14, 2024 09:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan addressing a public gathering in support of LDF candidate P. Sarin in the Palakkad Assembly constituency on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee member E.P. Jayarajan addressed an election rally of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin here on Thursday evening amidst a ranging controversy over the alleged remarks against Dr. Sarin in his unpublished autobiography.

CPI(M) sources said the party brought in Mr. Jayarajan for the LDF’s campaign on Thursday as a firefighting measure in the wake of the controversy.

Mr. Jayarajan showered praise on Dr. Sarin, and described him as a Left-minded gem in socio-political service. The CPI(M) leader said Dr. Sarin entered public life by winning the hearts of the poor and the working class.

However, unexpected rain stopped Mr. Jayarajan from continuing his speech. A large number of people had gathered at the stadium bus-stand premises to listen to the CPI(M) leader.

