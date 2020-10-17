Jayarajan Potti to be new Sabarimala Melsanthi

A view of Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Sabarimala

17 October 2020 11:50 IST

The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of priests shortlisted after interviews conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board

V.K.Jayarajan Potti was on Saturday appointed ‘Melsanthi’(Chief Priest) of the Lord Ayyappa temple here for one year from November 16, when the Mandala Puja season commences.

Raji Kumar M.N.Namboothiri was selected as Chief Priest of the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple.

The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of priests shortlisted after interviews conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine.

They will take over as Chief Priests on November 16, on the eve of the 41-day Mandala season starting from the month of Vrishchikam of Malayalam calendar,TDB sources said.

On Friday, after a seven-month closure, the doors of the Sree Dharma Sastha temple opened for devotees in connection with the five-day-long monthly rituals at 5 p.m.

Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri led the proceedings under supervision of the Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. This was followed by the opening of the upadevata temples at Sannidhanam and lighting of the aazhi near the 18 holy steps.

