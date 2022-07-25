Jayarajan pooh-poohs Cong. invite

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan has pooh-poohed the invite extended by the Congress to smaller parties of the LDF. “The Congress will get none from the LDF,” said Mr. Jayarajan at Chittur near here on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new office building of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chittur local committee.

He said the Congress was a sinking political party, and none would be foolish enough to leave the LDF and join a front led by the Congress.

Mr. Jayarajan laughed at the resolution of invitation extended by the Congress at its two-day ‘Navsankalp Chintan Shivir’ held at Kozhikode. He said the Congress was following the path of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and soon it could hold a Chintan Baitak.