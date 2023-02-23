ADVERTISEMENT

Jayarajan kept away from CPI(M) Yatra because he is intelligent, says IUML leader

February 23, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Muslim Youth League activists protesting against the fuel cess proposal in the State Budget in front of the district collectorate in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary K.M. Shaji has questioned the absence of Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan from the State-wide Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra (People’s Resistance March) now being taken out by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan.

Opening a protest march organised by the Muslim Youth League (MYL), the party’s youth wing, to the Kozhikode district collectorate on Thursday, he said though some of Mr. Jayarajan’s statements were being laughed at and trolled on social media, he seemed to be the only knowledgeable politician having some common sense.

“Mr. Jayarajan abstained from the Yatra when it reached his home district of Kannur because he is intelligent. He might have thought it embarrassing to approach the people at a time when the government has imposed anti-people proposals such as the fuel cess [in the Budget],” Mr. Shaji said. The MYL march was in protest against the various tax proposals in the State Budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The IUML leader wondered how leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India or even Mr. Govindan would be able to oppose the fuel price hike by the Centre in the future. Mr. Shaji said nothing that benefited the people had been recommended in the Budget. At the same time, the government was trying to suppress people’s dissent too, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US