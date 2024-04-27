ADVERTISEMENT

Jayarajan-Javadekar meeting controversy is baseless like ‘biryani pot’ row: V.S. Sunilkumar

April 27, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Dip in poll percentage will be favourable for the LDF, says the party’s Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency candidate

The Hindu Bureau

The controversy related to the meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in charge of the State Prakash Javadekar is like the row over ‘biryani pot’ in the gold scam case, said V.S. Sunilkumar, LDF candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday. He was referring to the allegation made by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, that gold was transported to the Chief Minister’s residence in biryani vessels.

“BJP leader K. Surendran had visited my house too. Mr. Jayarajan is a person who behaves in a friendly manner with everyone. I don’t suspect his political integrity,” he said. He expressed confidence about the victory of the LDF in the Thrissur constituency. The dip in poll percentage will be favourable for the LDF, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US