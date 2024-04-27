GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jayarajan-Javadekar meeting controversy is baseless like ‘biryani pot’ row: V.S. Sunilkumar

Dip in poll percentage will be favourable for the LDF, says the party’s Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency candidate

April 27, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The controversy related to the meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in charge of the State Prakash Javadekar is like the row over ‘biryani pot’ in the gold scam case, said V.S. Sunilkumar, LDF candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday. He was referring to the allegation made by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, that gold was transported to the Chief Minister’s residence in biryani vessels.

“BJP leader K. Surendran had visited my house too. Mr. Jayarajan is a person who behaves in a friendly manner with everyone. I don’t suspect his political integrity,” he said. He expressed confidence about the victory of the LDF in the Thrissur constituency. The dip in poll percentage will be favourable for the LDF, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.