Jayarajan-Javadekar meeting controversy is baseless like ‘biryani pot’ row: V.S. Sunilkumar

April 27, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The controversy related to the meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in charge of the State Prakash Javadekar is like the row over ‘biryani pot’ in the gold scam case, said V.S. Sunilkumar, LDF candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday. He was referring to the allegation made by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, that gold was transported to the Chief Minister’s residence in biryani vessels.

“BJP leader K. Surendran had visited my house too. Mr. Jayarajan is a person who behaves in a friendly manner with everyone. I don’t suspect his political integrity,” he said. He expressed confidence about the victory of the LDF in the Thrissur constituency. The dip in poll percentage will be favourable for the LDF, he said.