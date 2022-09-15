Jayarajan denying responsibility for House ruckus: Satheesan

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E. P. Jayarajan of denying responsibility for the pandemonium in the Assembly during the 2015 Budget presentation.

Mr. Satheesan said the entire world had watched in dismay as LDF lawmakers unleashed chaos in the House, destroyed public property, toppled the Speaker’s chair and roughed up the ruling front MLAs to prevent the then Finance Minister K.M. Mani from presenting the Budget. The Assembly records and video footage speak for themselves.

Mr. Jayarajan’s distorted and blame-shifting version of the events in the House in March 2015 insulted the electorates’ intelligence. The LDF’s duplicitous attempt to play the victim and act aggrieved would not pass muster with voters.

Mr. Satheesan urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to refrain from signing the University Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, and Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022, into law.

The government wanted to destroy the autonomy of universities to have a say in their administration and pack the learning centres with the next of kin of CPI(M) apparatchiks, irrespective of their eligibility.

Mr. Satheesan said he suspected corruption in the government’s K-Fon project that promised free high-speed internet and internet telephony to ordinary citizens. The scheme is a non-starter, and costs have escalated over the years.

Mr. Satheesan urged the government to urgently address concerns about the coastal community regarding Vizhinjam port construction, loss of livelihood and coastal erosion. He alleged that CPI(M) Minister’s foreign junkets had a scarce benefit for the State. Nothing has come of their visits to study flood management and climate change-resistant infrastructure.