Jayarajan appointed SJFICRC State president

January 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

O. Jayarajan has been appointed State president of Social Justice For International Civil Rights Council (SJFICRC), an internal organisation registered under Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The SJFICRC jointly works with National Anti Crime and Human Rights Council of India, recognised by the Niti Aayog and the department of Economic and Social Affairs of United Nations.

After retiring from the Indian Forest Service, Mr. Jayarajan served as Consultant (Environment) for Thalassery Mysore Rail line under Kerala Rail Development Corporation. He was an expert member of Kannur District Environment Impact Assessment Authority constituted by Union Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the SJFICRC was concentrating on anti-drug campaigns, human rights awareness, and environment protection activities in Kerala this year. By next August, it planned to conduct a collective social wedding function for twenty one selected women from the State, he said.