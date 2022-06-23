Jayarajan alleges conspiracy to endanger CM’s life

‘Flight tickets of Youth Congress protesters booked from DCC office’

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has alleged that those who protested against the Chief Minister aboard an aircraft recently was from the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) office, and that it was done on the instructions of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he claimed that, on June 13, flight tickets were booked from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram, from the DCC office by three persons who allegedly tried to endanger the life of Chief Minister.

A call was made from the DCC office to a private travel agency to book the tickets at 12.38 p.m. on June 13. The ticket charges are yet to be paid, he said.

A Youth Congress worker, who has 19 cases against him and whose name appears in the goonda list, was sent to endanger the life of Chief Minister after booking a high-fare ticket, Mr. Jayarajan alleged.