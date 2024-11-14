Jayarajan alleges conspiracy, denies hiring any publisher, ghost writer

CPI(M) central committee member E.P. Jayarajan said here on Thursday that he had not entrusted anyone to publish his autobiography. But he said he was working on his personal chronicle and it would be published soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jayarajan told mediapersons that he had not hired any ghost writer for the job, and said he detected a whiff of deceit. “I continue to work on my autobiography, and haven’t entrusted anyone to publish it,” he said, adding that publishers such as DC Books and Mathrubhumi had approached him.

Denying that what was published and aired by the media was not from his biography, Mr. Jayarajan said that he had registered a complaint with the State Police Chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) leader said that there was a conspiracy behind the media reports. “The publication of the materials against me on the day of the bypoll was preplanned, and there was a conspiracy behind it,” he said.

He said it was not the first time. His meeting with BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar had also appeared in the media on the day of the elections, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said that he had the right to publish his autobiography, and the party’s permission would be obtained before publishing it. “I’ve not completed my work,” he reiterated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Publication of some sensational parts of his autobiography by a section of the media had triggered a controversy, forcing Mr. Jayarajan and his party to be on the defensive. The CPI(M) leader, in his personal odyssey, had allegedly referred negatively to Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Palakkad P. Sarin.

The CPI(M) brought in Mr. Jayarajan to Palakkad to campaign for Dr. Sarin in the wake of the controversy on Thursday. “Dr. Sarin is an ideal candidate who quit his job for serving the people. Dr. Sarin has always had a Left mind,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan added that the people of Palakkad were lucky to get Dr. Sarin as their candidate.

Mr. Jayarajan also asked the media if they thought he would give such a name to his autobiography as Kattan chaayayum, parippu vadayum’. “Is it not self-deprecatory,” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.