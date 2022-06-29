Jayarajan alleges bid to tarnish CM’s image

‘Fabricated charges being levelled to thwart development activities in State’

Hundreds took part in a rally organised under the aegis of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) district committee here on Wednesday in protest against the alleged baseless propaganda against the State government and the Chief Minister by the BJP and the UDF.

Inaugurating the rally, LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was under the control of the BJP, and that they were now jointly trying to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and the government.

“Now, they are trying to attack with the assistance of the ‘controversial woman’ who was trained by the RSS leadership,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

The UDF is acting as the B-team of the Sangh Parivar, he said, adding that there were efforts to sabotage developmental activities in the State by levelling fabricated charges.

“The idea of declaring Eco-Sensitive Zones [ESZ] around protected forests was the creation of former Minister of State for Environment and Forests Jairam Ramesh in 2011,” Mr. Jayarajan said. He demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clear his stance on the issue.

CPI district secretary Vijayan Cherukara presided.