Kerala

Jayaprakashan Namboodiri chosen as the next Melsanthi of Guruvayur temple in Kerala

Kavalappara Thekkeppatt Jayaprakashan Namboodiri. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Thrissur 16 September 2021 20:04 IST
Updated: 16 September 2021 20:04 IST

Kavalappara Thekkeppatt Jayaprakashan Namboodiri (52) has been chosen as the new Melsanthi of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple. He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from 36 candidates shortlisted.

Outgoing Melsanthi Sankara Narayana Pramod Namboodiri drew the lots. The six-month term of the new Melsanthi will begin from October 1.

