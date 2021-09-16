KeralaThrissur 16 September 2021 20:04 IST
Jayaprakashan Namboodiri chosen as the next Melsanthi of Guruvayur temple in Kerala
Kavalappara Thekkeppatt Jayaprakashan Namboodiri (52) has been chosen as the new Melsanthi of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple. He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from 36 candidates shortlisted.
Outgoing Melsanthi Sankara Narayana Pramod Namboodiri drew the lots. The six-month term of the new Melsanthi will begin from October 1.
