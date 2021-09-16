Jayaprakashan Namboodiri chosen as the next Melsanthi of Guruvayur temple in Kerala

Thrissur

16 September 2021 20:04 IST

Kavalappara Thekkeppatt Jayaprakashan Namboodiri (52) has been chosen as the new Melsanthi of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple. He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from 36 candidates shortlisted.

Outgoing Melsanthi Sankara Narayana Pramod Namboodiri drew the lots. The six-month term of the new Melsanthi will begin from October 1.

