Jayan Cherian’s The Rhythm of Dammam and Abhijit Mazumdar’s Body selected in IFFK competition section

The Rhythm of Dammam, a Konkani/Kannada film directed by Jayan Cherian, and Body, a Hindi film directed by Abhijit Mazumdar, have been chosen as the Indian films in the International Competition section for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held in December this year.

A committee headed by filmmaker Salim Ahamed and consisting of filmmakers Lijin Jose, Shalini Ushadevi,Vipin Atlee and film critic Aditya Srikrishna also chose the seven films that would be part of the Indian Cinema Now section.

The films to be screened under the section are Aajoor directed by Aaryan Chandra Prakash, Angammal directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, Baghjan directed by Jaicheng Xai Dohutia, Second Chance directed by Subhadra Mahajan, Humans in the Loop directed by Aranya Sahay, Sheep Barn (Bhediya Dhasaan) directed by Bharat Singh Parihar and In the Name of Fire (Swaha) directed by Abhilash Sharma.

