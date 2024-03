March 08, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

C. Jayan Babu will hold the charge of the acting secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s Thiruvananthapuram district committee. The change has been necessitated following the nomination of the incumbent secretary V. Joy’s nomination as the CPI(M)‘s candidate for the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

