  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Jayachandran receives KPS Menon Award

December 16, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty giving away the K.P.S. Menon Memorial Award to playback singer P. Jayachandran (right) at Ottapalam on Friday.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty giving away the K.P.S. Menon Memorial Award to playback singer P. Jayachandran (right) at Ottapalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Playback singer P. Jayachandran received the 15th edition of the K.P.S. Menon Memorial Award instituted by the Chettur Sankaran Nair Memorial Cultural Trust, Ottapalam, on Friday.

Giving away the award to Mr. Jayachandran at a function held at Ottapalam, Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty said that he was yet to see singers praising farmers.

Chettur Sankaran Nair Memorial Cultural Trust chairman P.T. Narendra Menon presided over the function. Narayani Basu, grand-daughter of former diplomat V.P. Menon, delivered the KPS Menon memorial lecture.

K. Premkumar, MLA, Chettur Sankaran Nair Memorial Cultural Trust secretary E.P. Chitresh Nair and Chettur Sankaran Nair Natakavedi president N. Pradeep spoke.

Former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar, former diplomat Nirupama Rao, industrialist M.A. Yusuff Ali, writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, singer K.S. Chitra, former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan, industrialist Gokulam Gopalan and writer M. Leelavati were among those who had won the KPS Menon Memorial Award earlier.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.