Javadekar seeks State govt. report on Waqf claims

Published - November 05, 2024 08:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP spokesman and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and challenged the State government to release the details of Waqf land in the State.

Mr. Javadekar said here on Tuesday that the government should explain how much private and agricultural land was being demanded by the Waqf Board in Kerala. He said the government could easily provide all the details as all the records were with the government.

The BJP leader said that the Nisar Committee report on Waqf was 15 years old, and the Waqf Board raised several claims within the last 15 years. “Therefore, the government should publish a detailed report about,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar criticised the LDF and the UDF for adopting a joint resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf Amendment Bill even before it came up for discussion in Parliament. The matter is in front of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and the UDF and LDF leaders are opposing the Bill in favour of the Waqf. How can there be two laws in a country, he asked.

Mr. Javadekar said that when disputes arise about mosque or temple or gurdwara, one could approach a court. Then why is it that one cannot approach the court when there is a dispute about the Waqf land, he asked.

The BJP leader said that Waqf issue was not a Hindu-Muslim dispute. It is a dispute between society and those adopting extremist line, he said.

Mr. Javadekar demanded that those facing difficulties because of the claims made by the Waqf Board should be provided relief.

