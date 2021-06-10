Javadekar seeks report on axing of trees

New Delhi/Kochi

10 June 2021 20:17 IST

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday sought a report from the officials concerned on the alleged mass felling of centuries-old rosewood trees in Wayanad.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who met Mr. Javadekar in New Delhi on Thursday seeking his intervention in the matter.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Minister sought a report from his officials on the basis of his complaint seeking action against the culprits, who had axed timber worth crores. He alleged that the trees were cut under the shield of an order issued by the State government last year.

Demanding a comprehensive probe into the incident, Mr. Muraleedharan said the order was issued with the complete knowledge of the political leadership of the ruling Left Democratic Front. “The role of two ministers in the previous LDF government should also be investigated,” he added.

Minister in Wayanad

With the tree-felling scandal raging, Mr. Muraleedharan will on Saturday visit various sites in Wayanad, including a tribal hamlet at Vazhavatta under the Muttil South Village office, where massive felling of rosewood trees was reported, Bharatiya Janata Party district president Saji Sankar said in a release.

(With inputs from Wayanad bureau)