Javadekar calls Kerala industrially backward, blames successive UDF and LDF governments

In the ease of doing business index, Kerala ranked 28th in the country and the lowest in the Business Reform Action Plan

June 30, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

Anand G

J

BJP’s Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar on Friday blamed successive LDF and UDF governments for Kerala’s “industrial backwardness”.

He said India emerged as a magnet for global investors. Kerala could woo less than 0.5% of this investment pie. In the ease of doing business index, Kerala ranked 28th in the country and the lowest in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

Red tape and Left-wing labour militancy have driven investors to desperation. KITEX fled Kerala for a neighbouring State.

A general strike greeted a BMW delegation that visited the State to explore the possibility of starting an enterprise. The IT park in Kochi employs merely 3,000 persons against the envisaged capacity of 90,000 workers.

Mr. Javedkar listed an array of companies that he said rejected investment offers in Kerala, dreading the hostile investment climate in the State.

Educated and skilled youth fled the State due to a lack of employment opportunities. Migration would likely double from 30,00,000 to 60,00,000 in the next seven years.

