Jaundice cases: Water testing camp planned at Kommeri in Kerala’s Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation, in association with the Kerala Health department, is planning to conduct a water testing camp in Kommeri where around 28 people have been diagnosed with jaundice.

This was decided at a meeting held on Thursday in which the local councillors, corporation health staff and members of the standing committee on health were present. Sources said that the affected people are the residents of ward number 30. The condition of one of them, a 23-year-old girl, is learnt to be serious.

Residents in ward numbers 28,29, and 30 are getting drinking water through two public wells, one of which is found to have the presence of e. coli bacteria. The corporation authorities have now decided to check the condition of the pipe through which water is being distributed from the wells. The activities of the people’s committee, which has been overseeing the drinking water distribution, will be monitored. Steps will be taken to create awareness on maintaining hygiene. The health officer was asked to check the condition of the girl, who is at present admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.