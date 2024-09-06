GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaundice cases: Water testing camp planned at Kommeri in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Published - September 06, 2024 11:40 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation, in association with the Kerala Health department, is planning to conduct a water testing camp in Kommeri where around 28 people have been diagnosed with jaundice.

This was decided at a meeting held on Thursday in which the local councillors, corporation health staff and members of the standing committee on health were present. Sources said that the affected people are the residents of ward number 30. The condition of one of them, a 23-year-old girl, is learnt to be serious.

Residents in ward numbers 28,29, and 30 are getting drinking water through two public wells, one of which is found to have the presence of e. coli bacteria. The corporation authorities have now decided to check the condition of the pipe through which water is being distributed from the wells. The activities of the people’s committee, which has been overseeing the drinking water distribution, will be monitored. Steps will be taken to create awareness on maintaining hygiene. The health officer was asked to check the condition of the girl, who is at present admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:40 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.