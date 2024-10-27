Japanese warship visits Kochi

A ship of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Murasame departed Kochi on Sunday (October 27) after remaining berthed here for two days.

The ship received a warm welcome amid fanfare from the Indian Naval band. Commander Hayakawa Masahiro, Commanding officer of JS Murasame, met with Commodore Sritanu Guru, Commodore Training, Southern Naval Command (SNC), to discuss maritime issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Japanese personnel toured an Indian Naval ship at the SNC, while their Indian counterparts visited the JS Murasame, enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices between the two navies. The Indian Navy and the JMSDF have been closely collaborating on various fronts, including bilateral and multilateral naval exercises, says a release from the Indian Navy.

