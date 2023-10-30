ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese team visits Technopark

October 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21-member delegation led by Akihito Uesada, Mayor of Matsue City, and Osamu Yanagihara, Deputy Speaker, Matsue Legislative Assembly.

The Hindu Bureau

The Japanese delegation at Technopark.

A team from Japan on Monday visited Technopark to learn more about the IT ecosystem in the State and seek cooperation opportunities. A 21-member delegation including Akihito Uesada, Mayor of the Japanese city Matsue, visited Technopark. Manjit Cherian, CMO of Kerala IT Parks received them and spoke about Kerala’s IT ecosystem and Technopark. He described the history of Technopark, its growth, and the business opportunities it offers. Madhavan Praveen, General Manager (Projects), Technopark, also addressed the team.

The Japanese team was led by Osamu Yanagihara, Deputy Speaker, Matsue Legislative Assembly, Tohru Matsuura, Director-General, Industry and Economy Department of Matsue City, Toshiya Kohda, Director, Matsue Industrial Support Centre, Kazuya Yoshioka, Secretary, Policy Affairs, and Aarti Daas, International Relations (India), Matsue City Coordinator. Representatives from Technopark-based company Experian Technologies and Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala Chapter were also present with the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US