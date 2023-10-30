Japanese team visits Technopark

October 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A team from Japan on Monday visited Technopark to learn more about the IT ecosystem in the State and seek cooperation opportunities. A 21-member delegation including Akihito Uesada, Mayor of the Japanese city Matsue, visited Technopark. Manjit Cherian, CMO of Kerala IT Parks received them and spoke about Kerala’s IT ecosystem and Technopark. He described the history of Technopark, its growth, and the business opportunities it offers. Madhavan Praveen, General Manager (Projects), Technopark, also addressed the team.

The Japanese team was led by Osamu Yanagihara, Deputy Speaker, Matsue Legislative Assembly, Tohru Matsuura, Director-General, Industry and Economy Department of Matsue City, Toshiya Kohda, Director, Matsue Industrial Support Centre, Kazuya Yoshioka, Secretary, Policy Affairs, and Aarti Daas, International Relations (India), Matsue City Coordinator. Representatives from Technopark-based company Experian Technologies and Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala Chapter were also present with the team.

