Japanese support for Avitis in cardiology

The Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Nemmara, has tied up with Seirei Yokohama Hospital of Japan, one of the leading centres for interventional cardiology in the world.

AIMS chief executive officer P. Mohanakrishnan said here on Wednesday that the most advanced technology and the expertise available in Japan would be brought to Nemmara.

Dr. Mohanakrishnan said that the people of Japan believed that their souls would depart when their chest is opened for surgery. “So the Japanese do not encourage open-heart surgery. Therefore they have invented other advanced ways to get rid of blocks in the arteries,” he said.

Kazuhiro Ashida, leading interventional cardiologist from Seirei Yokohama Hospital, will conduct a multi-vessel complex angioplasty on a 73-year-old patient whose lever and kidneys were damaged. “We are preparing for the most advanced cardiac interventions,” said Sunil Shivdas, senior consultant cardiologist at AIMS.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. For the Japanese, their belief against opening the chest made them seek the most advanced techniques in interventional cardiology. And their equipment remains the best in the world today,” said Dr. Shivdas.

Dr. Ashida will also lead a continuing medical education programme for the doctors in Palakkad.