Japanese firm to provide technical support to waste-to-energy plant in Kozhikode

February 26, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Japan-based JFE Engineering Limited will provide technical support for the waste-to-energy plant that the State government will be setting up in Kozhikode. The support was offered following a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Keiichhi Nagaya, Director, Head of Overseas Business, Environmental Solution Sector, of JFE Limited. The company has established over 350 waste treatment plants across the world. The government plans to complete the work on the plant in the next two years. The company has offered support for the construction as well as for technology to be used in the running of the plant. This will be the first plant in the State which aims at generating energy from the treatment of waste.

